New local initiative to help keep your pets safe

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - According to the American Humane Association, one out of every three pets will go missing at some point in its life. Now one local county is ensuring this never happens to your dogs and cats.
The Greene County Humane Society is offering six free microchip clinics for residents. This will take place beginning May 16, 2022 and go until June 3, 2022. There will be several clinics throughout different areas of the county.
Representatives with the humane society say this is the number one way to reunite pets with their owners.
"I mean, I see every day, people who have lost their animals and the emotion they're feeling," Kegan Inman, the president of the Board of Directors at the Greene County Humane Society, said. "It's a family member they are missing. They can't call you or contact you and they don't know how to get back to you often times. It's just a whole lot of emotion when they're missing and the happiness someone sees when you call them and they answer the phone and you say 'hey, I'm so and so, I have your dog or cat here' and [you see] how ecstatic they are [to have their pet home]. Their world is coming back together. It's really exciting to see when you can make that reunification."
For more information and how to sign up, click here.