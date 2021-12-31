New Laws Coming to Indiana and Illinois

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana and Illinois both have several new laws that will be taking effect on January 1st, 2022. Below we have compiled a few that will impact our viewers the most.
Indiana:
- All prescriptions must be issued electronically. This means there would be no more handwritten prescriptions. This law aims to reduce the number of errors on prescriptions and get rid of any fraud that came from handwritten prescriptions.
- The "No Surprises Act" requires hospitals to get patients an estimated cost, at least five days before a procedure. The patent then has the chance to either approve or opt out and find a new hospital.
Illinois:
- Senate Bill 58 is raising taxes by $75 for vehicles with a purchase price less than $15,000. Vehicles with a purchase price above $15,000 will see a tax increase of $100.
- Senate Bill 1577 allows Public School students five days or excused absences for mental or behavioral health, with no medical note required.
