New Laws Coming to Indiana and Illinois

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Petersburg.

White River at Newberry.

White River at Edwardsport.

White River at Elliston.

White River at Spencer.

White River at Hazleton.

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

.Rainfall earlier this week has resulted in minor flooding along
Wabash...White and East Fork White rivers. River flooding is ongoing
at some locations and will begin on Friday at some points in
southwest Central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY,
JANUARY 08...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Saturday, January 08.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 17.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Friday was 18.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.9
feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Saturday, January 08.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.9
feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY,
JANUARY 09...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Sunday, January 09.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Friday /10:30 AM EST Friday/ the stage was
18.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Friday /10:30 AM EST Friday/ was 18.4
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.3
feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Saturday, January 08.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

New Laws Coming to Indiana and Illinois

  • Updated
  • 0

New Illinois Laws

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana and Illinois both have several new laws that will be taking effect on January 1st, 2022. Below we have compiled a few that will impact our viewers the most.

Indiana:

  • All prescriptions must be issued electronically. This means there would be no more handwritten prescriptions. This law aims to reduce the number of errors on prescriptions and get rid of any fraud that came from handwritten prescriptions.
  • The "No Surprises Act" requires hospitals to get patients an estimated cost, at least five days before a procedure. The patent then has the chance to either approve or opt out and find a new hospital.

For a full list of Indiana's new laws, click here.

New Indiana Laws

Illinois:

  • Senate Bill 58 is raising taxes by $75 for vehicles with a purchase price less than $15,000. Vehicles with a purchase price above $15,000 will see a tax increase of $100.
  • Senate Bill 1577 allows Public School students five days or excused absences for mental or behavioral health, with no medical note required.

For a full list of Illinois' new laws, click here.