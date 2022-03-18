New law will redefine rape in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI)- A new law will provide a new definition of rape in the state.
House Bill 1079 clarifies what qualifies as rape by using consent language.
State Representative Sharon Negele authored the bill and said this change came from hearing testimony from hundreds of sexual assault victims.
"[They] felt they couldn't really be heard by giving a verbal non-consent that they weren't really addressed," she said.
Under current law, intercourse is only considered rape if it's done by force, the threat of force, or with someone who is mentally unaware, it is happening.
This new legislation states rape is committed when a person disregards the other person's attempts to physically, verbally, or some other visible reaction to stop the person's conduct.
Several women's groups said it was time for a change.
According to Rima Shahid, CEO of Women4Change, one in every five Hoosier women have reported themselves as victims of sexual assault.
Because of statistics like these, Shahid and her group put their support behind the bill.
"It doesn't matter what side of the aisle you sit on," Shahid said. "This is something you should be angry about. You should care about, and mobilize to change."
Shahid and her team gathered 1500 postcards from sexual assault survivors from across the state. Each of them showed support for the bill.
Both Shahid and Negele are pleased with the outcome, but both agree there is still work to be done.
"We know that it is one step," Shahid said. "That we have to continue to look at other laws that have not been updated."
Negele said these changes would come with time.