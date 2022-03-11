New law to allow low-level felons to serve time through DOC

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) -- Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has signed a law allowing low-level felons to serve time through the state Department of Correction.
It reverses a 2014 law requiring them to serve those sentences in county jails.
Since then, many facilities have dealt with overcrowding.
Now, as of July 1, any offender sentenced to a level six felony will be once again eligible for incarceration at a state facility.
Some advocates feel the move will ease some of the overcrowding.
They also said it'll connect inmates to more programs that help battle recidivism.