New law looks to help keep Illinois students safe

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A new law will add safeguards to protect students in Illinois against sexual abuse.
Governor JB Pritzker signed the house bill into law today.
The new law will expand the definition of grooming in the criminal code.
It will also increase resources for sexual abuse survivors and their families.
The law will increase training for educators. It will also require schools to develop a sexual misconduct code of conduct.
State leaders tell us that children should be able to turn to their teachers when there is a problem.