New Knox County EMS on track for July 1st start date

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for a Air Quality Action Day on
Wednesday...June 15 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe
and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 105. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 102 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM EDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 9 PM
EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 105. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 102 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM EDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 9 PM
EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

New Knox County EMS on track for July 1st start date

  • Updated
  • 0
new ems.bmp

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Knox County is just a few short weeks from its new ambulance service.

Good Samaritan will now be the county's ambulance provider once the Knox County EMS contract ends at the end of the month. This comes after months of conversation with county leaders.

"Basically," Rob McLin, CEO of Good Samaritan said. "We believe Good Sam offers the opportunity to put together a truly world-class ambulance service."

The hospital has spent the last several weeks assembling a team to live up to that claim.

Tim Benningfield is the new EMS Director. He's had a busy first month on the job.

"We've accepted the challenge that we faced by that deadline of July 1st," he said. "We're diligently working."

Within that time, the first of several ambulances arrived. Supplies and communication are arriving, and 14 employees have been hired.

They're spending these next few weeks training, picking uniforms, and creating an area for off-duty activities.

Benningfield said the providers are excited to build something from the ground up.

"Between the almost dozen providers in orientation," he said. "We had over 200 years of experience in EMS. So, sitting down and allowing them to be involved is very exciting to them."

A strong connection has also been established with dispatch and other emergency services.

All of this is to ensure Knox County receives the best care possible.

"The whole idea behind this," McLin said. "Was to assure our patients got to the hospital and from the hospital as efficiently as possible and they're going to be treated like they're the only patient in the room."

McLin also said the transition from Knox EMS to Good Samaritan should be unnoticeable.

"My expectation is it's pretty darn seamless," he said. "Come midnight on June 30th. It's just maybe going to be a different looking vehicle than what they're used to pulling up, but for the most part, we are going to be ready."

Multimedia Journalist/Producer

Caitlin is a multimedia journalist/producer for WTHI-TV. Have a story tip or idea? Contact her! Email: Caitlin.Hunt@wthitv.com.

Recommended for you