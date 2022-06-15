New Knox County EMS on track for July 1st start date

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Knox County is just a few short weeks from its new ambulance service.
Good Samaritan will now be the county's ambulance provider once the Knox County EMS contract ends at the end of the month. This comes after months of conversation with county leaders.
"Basically," Rob McLin, CEO of Good Samaritan said. "We believe Good Sam offers the opportunity to put together a truly world-class ambulance service."
The hospital has spent the last several weeks assembling a team to live up to that claim.
Tim Benningfield is the new EMS Director. He's had a busy first month on the job.
"We've accepted the challenge that we faced by that deadline of July 1st," he said. "We're diligently working."
Within that time, the first of several ambulances arrived. Supplies and communication are arriving, and 14 employees have been hired.
They're spending these next few weeks training, picking uniforms, and creating an area for off-duty activities.
Benningfield said the providers are excited to build something from the ground up.
"Between the almost dozen providers in orientation," he said. "We had over 200 years of experience in EMS. So, sitting down and allowing them to be involved is very exciting to them."
A strong connection has also been established with dispatch and other emergency services.
All of this is to ensure Knox County receives the best care possible.
"The whole idea behind this," McLin said. "Was to assure our patients got to the hospital and from the hospital as efficiently as possible and they're going to be treated like they're the only patient in the room."
McLin also said the transition from Knox EMS to Good Samaritan should be unnoticeable.
"My expectation is it's pretty darn seamless," he said. "Come midnight on June 30th. It's just maybe going to be a different looking vehicle than what they're used to pulling up, but for the most part, we are going to be ready."