 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New job announced for Vigo County School's superintendent

  • Updated
  • 0
Haworth

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new job has been announced for Vigo County's outgoing school superintendent.

Dr. Rob Haworth - New Position

According to the Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly, Dr. Robert Haworth will be the new president and CEO of the United Way of Allen County Indiana.

We first told you on Monday that Dr. Haworth was retiring from his role in the Vigo County School Corporation.

Dr. Tom Balitewicz will be the interim superintendent in the meantime.

As of January 3, 2023, Dr. Haworth will start his new role in Allen County.

Recommended for you