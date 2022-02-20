New intel adds to US fears that Russia is readying for military action

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River, Wabash River, White River.

.A combination of snow melt, plentiful rainfall, and partially
frozen ground has led to flooding along much of the Wabash River,
White River south of Indianapolis, and portions of the East Fork
White River in western, central, and southern Indiana.  Rainfall
from this past Wednesday night through Thursday amounted to 1.5 to
2.5 inches.

Flooding along the main stem rivers will continue into the first
week of March.  Upcoming precipitation this week may prolong
flooding, and even cause recurrence of flooding on smaller waterways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued late tonight by around 1200 AM
EST /1100 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY, MARCH 01...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday, March 01.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.5
feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Tuesday, March 01.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MARCH 03...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 03.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Monday the stage was 22.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Monday was 23.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.9
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Thursday, March 03.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.5 feet, Water is at or near critical stages of
many agricultural levees. Flooding of about 10 residential
properties in South Lake area begins. North Lake and Izaak Walton
are now a part of the Wabash River. West Road in northern Vigo
county floods. Flood waters surround homes in lowest areas near
Fort Harrison Country Club. Backwater extends up Lost Creek to
13th Street. Seep water in the U.S. 41 and SR 63 split.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Monday /11:30 AM EST Monday/ the stage was
22.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Monday /11:30 AM EST Monday/ was 22.5
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.7
feet Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST TUESDAY THROUGH LATE TUESDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, east central Indiana and west
central Indiana, including the following counties, in central
Indiana, Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Madison,
Marion, Morgan, Rush, Shelby and Tipton. In east central Indiana,
Delaware, Henry and Randolph. In west central Indiana, Clay, Owen,
Parke, Putnam and Vigo.

* WHEN...From 1 AM EST Tuesday through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more
heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Low pressure will track across the region on Tuesday with
showers and embedded thunderstorms impacting much of central
Indiana beginning late tonight and continuing through
Tuesday. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible with
locally higher amounts...especially along and south of
Interstate 70.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

New intel adds to US fears that Russia is readying for military action

  • 0
New intel adds to US fears that Russia is readying for military action

New intel adds to US fears that Russia is readying for military action. A Ukrainian serviceman stands in a shelter near Zolote, Ukraine, Saturday, February 19.

 Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

The US has intelligence indicating orders have been sent to Russian commanders to proceed with an attack on Ukraine, according to two US officials and another source familiar with the US intelligence.

The intelligence regarding the order to tactical commanders and intelligence operatives is one of several indicators the US is watching to assess if Russian preparations have entered their final stages for a potential invasion.

Other indicators, such as electronic jamming and widespread cyberattacks, have not yet been observed, according to some of the sources. The sources cautioned that orders can always be withdrawn or that it could be misinformation meant to confuse and mislead the US and allies.

RELATED: The latest on the Ukraine-Russia crisis

The intelligence was learned last week and informed comments by President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to another US official.

Biden said on Friday that he believes Putin has "made the decision" to invade -- a comment echoed by Vice President Kamala Harris and by Blinken on Sunday. Blinken said the Russian playbook is "moving forward."

"We believe President Putin has made the decision," Blinken said Sunday in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union."

He continued: "But until the tanks are actually rolling and the planes are flying, we will use every opportunity and every minute we have to see if diplomacy can still dissuade President Putin from carrying this forward."

The Washington Post first reported on the orders being given.

Biden held a National Security Council meeting on Sunday about the situation in Ukraine with his top advisers including Blinken, Harris, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and national security adviser Jake Sullivan -- all of whom were in Europe over the weekend discussing with allies the path forward to addressing the crisis.

"As the President has said, we believe that Putin has made his decision, period," Harris told CNN during a press gaggle in Munich on Sunday, after meeting with leaders including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday. Harris emphasized that the US and its allies were still trying to resolve the crisis diplomatically, but that the path was "narrowing."

"They are uncoiling and are now poised to strike," Austin said in remarks from Lithuania on Saturday, adding that troops were "moving into the right kinds of positions to be able to conduct an attack."

Adding to concerns that Russia may be planning a large-scale attack is the dramatic escalation of ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine in recent days, which Ukraine has blamed on Russia-back forces in Ukraine's Donbas region. Russia, in turn, has claimed that Ukraine is planning a large-scale offensive in Donbas, necessitating a heavier pro-Russian military presence there.

Blinken told the Munich Security Conference on Friday that the recent escalation in eastern Ukraine "is part of a scenario that is already in play of creating false provocations, of then having to respond to those provocations and then ultimately committing new aggression against Ukraine."

Earlier Sunday, the White House abruptly announced that Biden would be traveling to Wilmington, where he'd remain for the Presidents' Day holiday. But the trip was abruptly canceled on Sunday afternoon, according to a White House official, as the President was on the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron for a short call of 15 minutes.

This story was updated with additional information Sunday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Katie Bo Lillis and Pamela Brown contributed to this report.

