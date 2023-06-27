New insurance company opens on Ohio Street in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business in Terre Haute celebrated its ribbon cutting this Tuesday morning.
Shelter Insurance is opening its doors to new clients. It's on 1318 Ohio Street near the Speedway gas station.
The Fowlers are a local couple who own the business.
News 10 spoke with them about what they do and why they decided to start their business.
"We've really taken a liking to it. We really love what we do, we love helping our customers, and we love helping the needs of the community in Terre Haute and Vigo County," Linda & Rick Fowler said.