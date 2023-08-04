New initiative looks to combat antisemitism

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new initiative hopes to combat antisemitism with the help of athletes.
Candles Holocaust Museum in Terre Haute helped to launch the "Athletes Against Antisemitism and Discrimination" consortium.
The group will help educate people about the holocaust and promote unity. Dr. Alex Kor is a member of the group.
His parents were both Holocaust survivors. He says athletes can have an incredible impact on how people think and act.
"Athletes, whether they're high school college professional athletes or retired athletes, all have an incredible ability to change lives," Dr. Kor said.
Kor hopes to bring more athletes on tours of Auschwitz to better demonstrate the horrors of the Holocaust.
He hopes the athletes use their platforms to be a force for change.