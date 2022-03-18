 Skip to main content
New initiative helps improve behavioral health services in children

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTHI) - A new Illinois initiative aims to help improve behavioral health services in Illinois.

The Children’s Behavioral Health Transformation Initiative will redesign the delivery of health services for children.

It's all so young people receive the community and residential services they need to thrive.

The initiative will aim to examine things like the needs of children, it will give resources to kids, and pathways or assessing services.

Governor Pritzker says the pandemic has made it urgent to improve the needs for mental health in kids.

The initiative will provide a transformation blueprint by the end of 2022.

