New information was released following a Wednesday police incident at 14th and Liberty

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more information about a police situation on Wednesday in Terre Haute.
It happened at a house near 14th Street and Liberty Avenue. We now know the police arrested Daurel Thomas.
An arrest record shows he is from Gary, Indiana.
On Thursday, the Terre Haute Police Department told us new information.
A spokesperson says there was a warrant out for Thomas's arrest. Police say Thomas initially would not exit the house. They also believed he had guns inside.
A special response team vehicle pulled onto the lawn. Not long after, Thomas walked outside.
Court records show the warrant was issued in 2020. His initial charges included strangulation and three counts of domestic battery.