New Indiana law allows minors to sit in bar areas at restaurants, but there are some strict guidelines

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new Indiana law opens Hoosier bar areas up to more customers. House Enrolled Act 1200 went into effect July 1.
The law permits all minors under 21 to be present in a bar area -- as long as the child is with a family member at least 21-years-old. Previously, the law allowed minors ages 18 and 20 to sit in the bar area to order food.
That's according to the State of Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission.
"I think its going to be a little confusing because some bars are going to have to ID the people over 21 with the minors and make sure they're a relative. So, I don't know how that's going to work," Saratoga Restaurant Owner George Azar said.
Azar says this new law does not impact his establishment because of a "limited separation rope." It separates the bar from the dining space.
"The way we have it right now, it's probably more beneficial to us to leave it like it is because we have always been able to allow a minor in the area that has a bar," Azar said.
The Alcohol and Tobacco Commission says the purpose of this law was to give restaurants with bar areas more flexibility to serve customers.
However, Azar feels it could be an additional burden for employees.
"More work for the people that own the restaurant, the bar. It's an unintended consequence, and I believe -- sooner or later -- they'll revise the law," Azar said.
In the end, Azar says it's up to the individual establishment to make the switch.
"I do believe that some bars will decide not to do it. Some bars probably don't want a minor in their bar area. So, it's up to the individual bar owners -- they do not have to do this."