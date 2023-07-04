New Indiana initiative highlights military history in time for July 4

INDIANA, (WTHI) - As people celebrate freedom, a new Indiana initiative highlights military history.
It's called Military Monuments and Museums in Indiana. The Indiana Destination Development Corporation launched the initiative.
It's a comprehensive program that encompasses war memorials, historical markers, and museums.
The Initiative has a dedicated page on the Visit Indiana website. It puts all historical military information all in one place, so it's easy to learn about. You can find that page here.
Several groups helped compile information for the program.