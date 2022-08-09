New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt.
that number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
On Tuesday, Kristi Cundiff spoke about the state of foster and adoptive care in Indiana.
Cundiff is the licensing specialist with benchmark family services in Terre Haute. Cundiff says the system has been in desperate need of foster families for years.
"I think Indiana is in a crisis situation for the amount of homes we need to provide to children," she said. "It has reached an all-time high of children in care right now."
Because of this, Cundiff says some foster children are spending nights in emergency shelters and even offices with family case manager.
She did mention that, since the passing of the new abortion laws, Hoosier families across the state are reaching out to see if they qualify for adopting a child.
"I am receiving calls from people who want to be foster parents and who want to adopt children who are waiting," she said. " It has made them more aware that since the new law passed, there are not going to be as many choices for women."
If you would like to see if you meet the requirements for adoption, click here.