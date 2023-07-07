New Illinois law works to protect child abuse victims in the courtroom

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A new law in Illinois will protect kids from their alleged abusers in court.
Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill into law that protects children from testifying in "open court," forcing them to confront their abuser.
According to the new law, children under 13 can testify outside of the courtroom, and the testimony will be shown in court using closed-circuit television.
The only exception to this is if the defendant can prove the child won't suffer emotional distress testifying in the courtroom.
