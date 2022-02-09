New housing project being planned for Washington

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Daviess County has been seeing a lot of business growth in recent years. With that development has come a need for new homes.
Mayor David Rhoads says, "We had a housing study done in 2019 that said in Daviess county we needed about 1,000 houses between now and 2030."
Since that time city and county leaders have been working to fill that gap. The first project to come forward looks to bring 144 apartments to the east side of Washington.
Rhoads says, "If we don't do this and we don't get housing in our area, in the city of Washington with i-69 in the area. They're going to go somewhere else. We want it here in Washington."
There would be six buildings of 24 apartments. Phase one would build three buildings. After those buildings fill up, the other three buildings will be put together in phase two.
Rhoads says, "It's a good project. It's going to be a great project for Washington. We've just got to get the council's blessing."
Part of that blessing is approving a five-year tax abatement for project developer simplified developments. If approved, the 14.5 million dollar project would begin to address the housing issue in Daviess county.
Rhoads says, "It's a start. It's a great start. We have a lot more to do. We have other possibilities coming down the road, hopefully. But this is a great start."