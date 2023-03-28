New houses will soon be popping up around Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Residents will soon notice dozens of new homes scattered around Vincennes.
The city is one of many communities in the Wabash valley in desperate need of homes.
“Knox County Economic Development did a study and it showed we could use hundreds of homes,” said Vincennes Mayor, Joe Yochum.
Thanks to the help of American Rescue Plan Act funds and independent contractors, there are three housing projects underway in Vincennes.
Roads, sidewalks, and water lines have been installed and foundations are beginning to take shape at Broadway Place just off 15th St.
There are a total of 14 new homes that will be built.
Over on Barnett Street, a total of 10 single-family homes are currently being built.
Two homes are over halfway completed.
“Hendrixson Concrete is building around 8 or homes on Thompson Drive,” according to Mayor Yochum.
Besides fixing the housing shortage, Mayor Yochum says these projects could benefit the entire community by boosting employment.
Some of the homes could be completed by early this fall.
Mayor Joachim says if you were interested in buying one of the new houses once it’s built, you can contact the mayor's office at 812-882-7285.
You can also reach out to Lori Cardinal about the homes on Barnett Street by calling 812-316-0696.