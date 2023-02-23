New House Bill that helps police officers' mental health moves to the Senate - good news for officers' loved ones

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Clinton, and
Terre Haute.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches since
Tuesday night has brought lowland flooding to upper portions of the
Tippecanoe River and Wildcat Creek, and will bring lowland flooding
along the Wabash starting this afternoon and working downstream into
this weekend that could last into early next week along parts of the
middle and lower Wabash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to early Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Saturday afternoon to a crest of 19.1 feet early Monday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO THURSDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Friday morning to Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 10.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 19.1 feet early Monday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY, MARCH
03...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to Friday, March 03.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Thursday /8:30 PM EST Thursday/ the stage was
7.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Saturday afternoon to a crest of 19.2 feet Tuesday morning.
It will then fall below flood stage Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

New House Bill that helps police officers' mental health moves to the Senate - good news for officers' loved ones

  • Updated
  • 0

New House Bill that helps police officers' mental health moves to the Senate - good news for officers' loved ones

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Senate will now consider a bill aimed at improving officers' mental health. Today, House Bill 1321 cleared the chamber in a unanimous vote. The legislation adds mental health and suicide prevention training to the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

New House Bill that helps police officers' mental health moves to the Senate

Police officers see and experience things that most people don't on a daily basis. This can negatively affect officers' mental health. However, there could be new help available here in the Wabash Valley. This is good news to local officers' loved ones.

Shelley Klingerman is the founder of Project Never Broken in the Wabash Valley. Klingerman created the program after losing her brother, Greg Ferency.

Ferency worked as a detective and FBI task force officer for the Terre Haute Police Department. He lost his life on July 7, 2021 after being attacked and shot.   

Klingerman talks about how this bill will help officers who experience tragedy daily.

"It's hard for anyone to ask for help, but for officers it might be even a little more challenging since those are the individuals we go to for help. For them, sometimes it's hard to ask for help," said Klingerman.

The author of Bill 1321 is District 32 Representative, Victoria Garcia Wilburn. She reported that first responders are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty.

Wilburn also cited a 2022 study that found most officers reported high levels of stress, pressure, and limited resources. Klingerman's program aims to change that.   

"Really what's being addressed in this bill has come out in conversations that we've had. We are asking, ‘what do you need?’ We're really just trying to talk to the officers, their families, the spouses to ask them what they need. Then we act and take action on those requests," said Klingerman.  

Klingerman says officers' mental health has always been an issue. However, now the discussion finally has the momentum to help thousands.

"We are really looking to see what's really working for our officers and if it works well here, it's very likely it's gonna work well for others," Klingerman said.

Now, the Senate will discuss Bill 1321.   

To find out more information on Project Never Broken, click here. For more information on House Bill 1321, click here.

