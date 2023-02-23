New House Bill that helps police officers' mental health moves to the Senate - good news for officers' loved ones

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Senate will now consider a bill aimed at improving officers' mental health. Today, House Bill 1321 cleared the chamber in a unanimous vote. The legislation adds mental health and suicide prevention training to the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.
Police officers see and experience things that most people don't on a daily basis. This can negatively affect officers' mental health. However, there could be new help available here in the Wabash Valley. This is good news to local officers' loved ones.
Shelley Klingerman is the founder of Project Never Broken in the Wabash Valley. Klingerman created the program after losing her brother, Greg Ferency.
Ferency worked as a detective and FBI task force officer for the Terre Haute Police Department. He lost his life on July 7, 2021 after being attacked and shot.
Klingerman talks about how this bill will help officers who experience tragedy daily.
"It's hard for anyone to ask for help, but for officers it might be even a little more challenging since those are the individuals we go to for help. For them, sometimes it's hard to ask for help," said Klingerman.
The author of Bill 1321 is District 32 Representative, Victoria Garcia Wilburn. She reported that first responders are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty.
Wilburn also cited a 2022 study that found most officers reported high levels of stress, pressure, and limited resources. Klingerman's program aims to change that.
"Really what's being addressed in this bill has come out in conversations that we've had. We are asking, ‘what do you need?’ We're really just trying to talk to the officers, their families, the spouses to ask them what they need. Then we act and take action on those requests," said Klingerman.
Klingerman says officers' mental health has always been an issue. However, now the discussion finally has the momentum to help thousands.
"We are really looking to see what's really working for our officers and if it works well here, it's very likely it's gonna work well for others," Klingerman said.
Now, the Senate will discuss Bill 1321.
To find out more information on Project Never Broken, click here. For more information on House Bill 1321, click here.