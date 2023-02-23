New House Bill that helps police officers' mental health moves to the Senate - good news for officers' loved ones

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana... Tippecanoe River near Delphi. Wabash River at Lafayette. Wabash River at Covington. Wabash River at Montezuma. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana... Wildcat Creek near Lafayette. .Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches since Tuesday night has brought lowland flooding to upper portions of the Tippecanoe River and Wildcat Creek, and will bring lowland flooding along the Wabash starting this afternoon and working downstream into this weekend that could last into early next week along parts of the middle and lower Wabash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...From Friday morning to Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 10.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 19.1 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&