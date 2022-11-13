New holiday decorations coming to Brazil Main Street

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Brazil Main Street recently received a grant from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation for $21,500. The grant is to help create a long-term Christmas decoration solution for the city.
Josh Alsip, President of Brazil Main Street, broke down what the funds will be used for.
"So, we are going to have this year about 100 wreaths on 50 poles front and back," he said. "At the top of the poles you will see the banners that are kind of under there that are Christmas themed as well."
The decision to acquire new Christmas decorations comes after the public requested that Main Street have decorations. The request came after U.S. 40 construction was finished nearly six years ago.
But there was one problem.
The light fixtures that line Main Street were not equipped with outlets. That is why the city chose to go wit wreaths with their grant money rather than Christmas lights.
"We just received the wreaths on Friday, so hopefully within the next few weeks they will be put up," he said. "We are very much excited about that and thankful for the community foundation for believing in this project."
In just a few weeks, the project will come to life. The city of Brazil will become a holiday destination for both residents and visitors to enjoy.
Alsip says he hopes this turns out to be a theme that the city can use in the future for many years to come.