New History Center exhibit displays Vigo County's frontline workers

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Frontline workers are full of brave men and women who go into the most dangerous and grueling situations to help others.
To honor those people, the Vigo county history center held its grand opening of the frontline worker exhibit.
Some of our area's heroes -- firefighters and nurses -- are put on display in the "Tribute to the Frontline" exhibit.
The exhibit contains educational artifacts, from old firefighter equipment to nursing uniforms.
"I really felt it was important to attribute these people who are at the front lines," Suzy Quick from the History Center said. "It's a rich history in Terre Haute and it's something that we should all be proud of and learn a little something about."
The exhibit will be open until the end of the year. That's in the center's rotating exhibit space on the second floor.