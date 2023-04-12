New grant money hopes to help Terre Haute tourism

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is new grant money available for businesses in Terre Haute. It's through the Open for Tourism program.
Local economic groups launched the initiative in 2020.
It's in an effort to capitalize on the increased tourism expected with the convention center and casino.
The program has helped businesses create outside seating, improve their exteriors, and add walk-up windows for service.
The Terre Haute Chamber says last year was record-breaking for tourism in Terre Haute and Vigo County.
"As people come to Terre Haute and Vigo County, we want them to have a really good experience so that, that way, they're going back home and talking to their friends and family about how great Terre Haute is. It really presents a great opportunity for us," Josh Alsip, the director of community engagement, said.
The city of Terre Haute is providing money for the program. Eligible businesses must be a part of the chamber.