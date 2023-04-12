 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Thursday...April 13 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe,
Vigo

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Risk Continues Today...

Dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated fire risk
across portions of central Indiana this afternoon. West-southwest
winds will back slightly to southwesterly while increasing today
...peaking around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph this
afternoon. This in combination with relative humidity values as
low as 25 to 30 percent...and dry vegetation...will lead to an
elevated risk of fire spreading quickly. Outdoor burning should be
avoided if possible, and any equipment that could generate sparks
should be handled with extra care.

New grant money hopes to help Terre Haute tourism

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is new grant money available for businesses in Terre Haute. It's through the Open for Tourism program.

Local economic groups launched the initiative in 2020.

It's in an effort to capitalize on the increased tourism expected with the convention center and casino.

The program has helped businesses create outside seating, improve their exteriors, and add walk-up windows for service.

The Terre Haute Chamber says last year was record-breaking for tourism in Terre Haute and Vigo County.

"As people come to Terre Haute and Vigo County, we want them to have a really good experience so that, that way, they're going back home and talking to their friends and family about how great Terre Haute is. It really presents a great opportunity for us," Josh Alsip, the director of community engagement, said.

The city of Terre Haute is providing money for the program. Eligible businesses must be a part of the chamber.

