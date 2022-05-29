New gallery show lets kids show off their art skills

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new gallery show is on display in 12 Points at Studio 12.
The art gallery is called "Rainbow Made of Children."
Children pre-school and kindergarten age got to show off their skills as artists.
Co-owner Lucy Chew says she wants her art studio to be a space where everyone can envision themselves as artists.
"We just want to bridge that gap a little bit so that people recognize that if you make something, you're an artist, you don't have to be a professional, you don't have to be showing your work in a fancy gallery there's a space for all artists," Chew said.
You can catch the artwork displayed until the 4th of July.