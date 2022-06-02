New fund established in Terre Haute to help fight opioid crisis

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More work is underway to solve the opioid crisis nationwide and right here in the Wabash Valley.
On Thursday, the Terre Haute City Council approved a new fund. It's called the Opioid Litigation Settlements Non-Reverting Fund.
In the past, we've reported about a multi-state lawsuit against opioid distributors. Terre Haute was involved, and the city received around $2.5 million dollars in a settlement from that suit.
All of that money will go into that new fund approved by the council on Thursday evening. City leaders say this is a significant amount for a city this size.
"I know that we will be able to in the next several years find good ways to implement and use that money," Eddie Felling, the Terre Haute City Attorney, said. "Our city council, our mayor, and our local leaders are going to be very creative with finding ways to use it."
City leaders say there are not any exact uses for the money yet.
However, they say it will go toward recuperating costs our local police and fire departments use to fight the crisis. It could also go toward new measures to prevent future opioid issues.
The money will be used over the next 11 to 18 years.