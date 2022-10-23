New framework for prioritizing health in the workplace

UNITED STATES - The U.S. Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, recently released a new framework on mental health and well-being in the workplace.
This is all to make a difference in organizations across the nation, including right here in the Wabash Valley.
The new report, outlines the important roles workplaces need to have in promoting a healthy work-life balance.
This includes five specific goals.
The first goal is "The Protection from Harm" with employers prioritizing both physical and mental health for all employees.
The second goal is "Connection and Community." This includes growing strong, trusted, and professional workplace relationships.
The third goal is "Work-Life Harmony." This is all about being flexible and finding a healthy balance between your work and personal lives.
The fourth goal is "Mattering at Work." The focus here is making sure all employees are treated equally and given a fair living wage.
Finally, the fifth goal is "Opportunities for Growth." The hope is workplaces will offer quality training, education, and mentoring.
"We are a very work-oriented, work-first culture, and maybe this will shift the needle a little bit to promoting a culture of health and well-being," Ellen Ernst Kossek with Purdue University's School of Management said.
The overall goal is that healthy workplaces will lead to the growth of healthier communities throughout the United States.
For more information, click here.