New firehouse coming to Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Union Fire Protection Territory in Sullivan County is accepting quotes on the new construction of a firehouse in Dugger, Indiana. Quotes will be accepted until Wednesday, July 19th.
Currently, the Union Fire Protection Territory has two stations. One of which is in, as Captain Jacob Todd called it, a state of disrepair. That is because station 2 has never had running water. Something that seems rather necessary to operate a fire station. Todd says having to go and get water elsewhere can lengthen their response time.
"It does not have any running water," he said. "It doesn't have restrooms...anything that we really have to have. So anytime we have to get water we have to go to the mine, which is very close to where the new station will be, or we have to come all the way up in to town 5 miles."
As of Saturday, July 15th, the new construction has two quotes and is waiting a sceptic permit. Once the permit is approved and the quotes have been accepted, construction can begin. Todd says making the fire house more central is essential for the safety of those in the area.
"Well, we actually have the largest response area in the county," he said. "84 square miles. Of that, we have two off-road parks, we have the green Sullivan state forest, and we have the mine. So, very active areas if you will."
Again, Todd says there have been two separate quotes for the projects. There is a meeting on Thursday, July 20th, to discuss those and how to move forward with the project.