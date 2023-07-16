New firehouse coming to Sullivan County

 Skip to main content
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 505 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 39 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL INDIANA

BARTHOLOMEW           BOONE                 CLINTON
DECATUR               HAMILTON              HANCOCK
HENDRICKS             HOWARD                JOHNSON
MADISON               MARION                MORGAN
RUSH                  SHELBY                TIPTON

IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA

DELAWARE              HENRY                 RANDOLPH

IN NORTH CENTRAL INDIANA

CARROLL

IN SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA

BROWN                 JACKSON               LAWRENCE
MONROE

IN SOUTHEAST INDIANA

JENNINGS

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

DAVIESS               GREENE                KNOX
MARTIN                SULLIVAN

IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA

CLAY                  FOUNTAIN              MONTGOMERY
OWEN                  PARKE                 PUTNAM
TIPPECANOE            VERMILLION            VIGO
WARREN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDERSON, ATTICA, BEDFORD,
BLOOMFIELD, BLOOMINGTON, BRAZIL, BROWNSBURG, CARLISLE, CARMEL,
CLINTON, COLUMBUS, COVINGTON, CRAWFORDSVILLE, DANVILLE, DELPHI,
FAIRVIEW PARK, FARMERSBURG, FARMLAND, FISHERS, FLORA, FRANKFORT,
FRANKLIN, GOSPORT, GREENCASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENSBURG,
GREENWOOD, INDIANAPOLIS, JASONVILLE, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, LEBANON,
LINTON, LOOGOOTEE, MARTINSVILLE, MITCHELL, MONTEZUMA,
MOORESVILLE, MUNCIE, NASHVILLE, NEW CASTLE, NOBLESVILLE,
NORTH VERNON, PARKER CITY, PLAINFIELD, ROCKVILLE, ROSEDALE,
RUSHVILLE, SEYMOUR, SHELBURN, SHELBYVILLE, SHOALS, SPENCER,
SULLIVAN, TERRE HAUTE, TIPTON, UNION CITY, VEEDERSBURG,
VINCENNES, WASHINGTON, WEST LAFAYETTE, WEST LEBANON,
WILLIAMSPORT, WINCHESTER, WORTHINGTON, AND ZIONSVILLE.

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

New firehouse coming to Sullivan County

Union Fire Department Firetruck inside one of the two stations currently in Dugger, Indiana

New firehouse coming to Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Union Fire Protection Territory in Sullivan County is accepting quotes on the new construction of a firehouse in Dugger, Indiana. Quotes will be accepted until Wednesday, July 19th. 

Currently, the Union Fire Protection Territory has two stations. One of which is in, as Captain Jacob Todd called it, a state of disrepair. That is because station 2 has never had running water. Something that seems rather necessary to operate a fire station. Todd says having to go and get water elsewhere can lengthen their response time. 

"It does not have any running water," he said. "It doesn't have restrooms...anything that we really have to have. So anytime we have to get water we have to go to the mine, which is very close to where the new station will be, or we have to come all the way up in to town 5 miles."

As of Saturday, July 15th, the new construction has two quotes and is waiting a sceptic permit. Once the permit is approved and the quotes have been accepted, construction can begin. Todd says making the fire house more central is essential for the safety of those in the area. 

"Well, we actually have the largest response area in the county," he said. "84 square miles. Of that, we have two off-road parks, we have the green Sullivan state forest, and we have the mine. So, very active areas if you will." 

Again, Todd says there have been two separate quotes for the projects. There is a meeting on Thursday, July 20th, to discuss those and how to move forward with the project. 

