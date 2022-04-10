New financial program offered by the Alzheimer's Association

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter is offering a new financial program called Money Matters.
Health experts say Alzheimer's is one of the most costly diseases. Now, with this new free virtual program, people living with the disease can learn financial tips.
The program will cover a range of topics. This includes the benefits of early financial planning, facts about the financial impact of Alzheimer's disease, tips for managing someone else's finances and common signs that a person is struggling to manage money, and how to avoid financial abuse and fraud.
Additionally, during the program, attendees will hear tips on planning for the cost of care, including in-home health, adult day services and residential care.
This program will be offered on Tuesday, April 19. This will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Click here to register or you can call the Alzheimer's Association 24/7 Helpline at (800)-272 3900.