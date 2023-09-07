New features could be coming to Vigo County trails

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Expansions and new features could be coming to several trails throughout Vigo County.
The Vigo County Parks Department requested $1 million of ARPA funding for three projects. The money would go to building an overlook at Dewey Point on the Wabashiki Trail.
Plus, it would extend the Wabashiki Trail in West Terre Haute across U.S. 40.
It would also go to the Riley Spur trail project. The parks superintendent says he's confident that his department will get some funding and is shovel-ready to get started.
"It's a great opportunity for our community to build and start on these projects and, in some cases, end some projects that our community is gonna benefit from, but it's also gonna draw people to our community," Adam Grossman said.
The council will vote on a decision for the request on Tuesday.