New FBI report shows a 52.5% increase in active shooter incidents

UNITED STATES - The FBI just released a new report regarding active shooter incidents.
The FBI defines an active shooter incident as one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area.
From 2020 to 2021, the FBI saw a 52.5% in these incidents and a 96.8% increase from 2017. These statistics don't take into account what we're seeing this year.
One local professor believes there needs to be something done at the state and national levels including stricter gun laws.
"Why don't we do something about this," Paul Helmke, a professor at Indiana University, said. "Other countries have figured out things they can do. We can do the same if we are just willing to face the issue. We can take steps to make it harder take for dangerous people to get dangerous weapons instead we are doing the opposite and we are pushing more guns into more places."
