New extended expiration dates for at-home covid tests

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've gotten sick lately, you're not alone.
Several viruses have been making their way around the Wabash Valley.
It's something local pharmacists have noticed, too.
Many people are turning to their "At-home" Covid tests for answers.
One local pharmacist says you shouldn't have to throw away an "At-home" test, even if it's expired.
He says even if they seem expired, you shouldn't throw them away.
That's because the tests have an extended expiration date.
Jackie Lower lives in Vigo County. When she's looking for a covid test, she usually goes to a pharmacist. She says she knows people who use "At-home" tests from time to time. That's even though the box says they're expired.
"Keep in mind, those are extendable dates, and don't throw them away when the expiration date says a certain time. Then go to the website on the manufacturer, and it can be extended," said Lower.
Alpesh Patel is a Pharmacist at "Vigo Health Pharmacy." He says the "FDA" extended the "shelf-life" for 14-different covid-19 brands.
Originally, the "at-home" tests were good to use for 4 to 6 months. New studies show you can get safe results for as many as "21 months" after the expiration date.
While at-home tests can be accurate, Patel says people should still see a doctor for a more reliable result.
"If you get in close contact with somebody who is covid positive and if you get tested negative, retest again after 48 hours... Call your doctor and have them do a test. For the lab version, it's a PCR test, so that's more accurate, so you can have a confirmation, like if it's positive," said Patel.
Lower says it's always good to get a second opinion if you are unsure about a result.
"Always need to check because it's a sneaky thing that can come upon, and sometimes you think it's a cold or a minor cold, and it's really not. It's the covid," said Lower.
