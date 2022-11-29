New exhibit highlights rich history of basketball in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County History Center is highlighting the history of the Wabash Valley Classic as the annual tournament nears.
The museum unveiled an exhibit focusing on the holiday basketball tradition on Tuesday in the rotating exhibit space.
Schools and individuals loaned items for the display ranging from uniforms and equipment to trophies and pennants. Visitors can also see several newspaper clippings focused on tournament coverage from over the years.
The curator of the history center, Suzy Quick, says it's a great time to highlight the tournament's history as it just weeks away, "You don't have to be a basketball lover or basketball fan to know how important basketball is in the State of Indiana, and here in Vigo County, we like to celebrate that."
The exhibit will be up through April of next year.