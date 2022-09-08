New exhibit at Vigo County Historical Museum celebrates historical society

VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI)- Local historians have spent years researching and sharing the history of Vigo County. Now, the Vigo County Historical Society is celebrating its history.
"Vigo County History Center: 100 Years In the Making" is a new exhibit at the Vigo County Historical Museum. It celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Vigo County Historical Society.
Visitors will get a look at the some unique items. They include the group's first meeting book and a ladies side saddle, which was the first documented artifact for the society.
The exhibit's curator said she hopes the exhibit will help the society reflect on its history.
"I really wanted to put this exhibit together to kinds tell our story," Suzy Quick said. "As we document and preserve Vigo County history, sometimes we overlook that we have a history of our own."
You can visit the exhibit during the museum's normal hours. The exhibit will close in early November.