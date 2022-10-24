 Skip to main content
New event center opens in Marshall

  • Updated
  0

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - A new and affordable event center has officially become a part of Clark County.

The Rayne Meadow Event Center celebrated its grand opening in Marshall. Residents were invited to enjoy lunch at the new facility.

The 6,400-square-foot building can be used for weddings, birthdays, and graduation parties.

Owners Scott and Vicki Boyer bought the building two years ago and converted it into an event center.

"We get to meet a lot of people. We're doing our own cooking now. So we both enjoy that. So we're going to share our food with the community," the couple told us.

