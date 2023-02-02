New Duke Energy substation coming to the toad hop location, just outside West Terre Haute

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is investing in a new substation just outside West Terre Haute.
Duke Energy's toad hop substation is being replaced.
It's being replaced with a smart grid system.
That will allow workers to work on it by radio control.
Duke eEnergy district manager Rick Burger says that will allow repairs to get done quicker.
The substation will serve thousands of homes.
It's part of a multi-million dollar project.
The new substation is moving from beside Bennedict Place outside West Terre Haute to just across the street, next to U.S. 150.
Burger says this new location is important.
He says that's because the old location has done its time.
"When you look at this old substation, it's worked hard it's years, but it's seen its years, too. So, we're excited to get this going for the community," Burger said.
Burger hopes the new substation is up and running by sometime in July.