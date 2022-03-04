New Dollar General store planned for Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dollar General says it's planning a new location with an opening date slated for the summer of this year.
The store will be located at 7121 S. US Highway 41.
A spokesperson told News 10, "Our customers are at the center of all that we do, and meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority when choosing store locations. In selecting store sites, we take a number of factors into consideration, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure we can continue to meet our customers’ price, value and selection needs. We further strive to provide convenience for customers who may not have affordable nearby retail options."
The store will employ approximately 6-10 employees. Anyone interested in applying for available positions can do so online.