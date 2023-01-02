New disc golf course coming to Knox county

BRUCEVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Austin Sievers and Tyler Sanders are both friends and disc golf players.
Since last year, they have made it their goal to grow the sport of disc golf in Knox County.
For those unfamiliar with the sport, it is similar to regular golf.
“The main difference in ball golf is you have your golf ball and your golf club this golf combines the two so your disc is the ball and the club,” said Sievers.
The objective however is still the same.... to try and make the desk into the basket in as few strokes as possible.
While Knox county has a disc golf course at Hillcrest Park, Sievers says there are only nine baskets.
The friends approached Camp Arthur in Bruceville, Indiana about creating a full 18-hole disc golf course.
Following a successful fundraiser last month, board members approved the duo to design and build a permanent course.
The new 18-hole course will be big enough to host tournaments that will bring people from all over the state into Knox county.
“Most of the time, we’re traveling to Terre Haute, Evansville, or Indianapolis to play tournaments, which is part of the reason why we wanted to start this in Knox County, “ said Sievers.
The pair of already designed of course and are now working on collecting donations.
“Equipment cost and labor cost going into the permanent coarse design looks to be around $10,000,” said Sievers.
People from around the community have been very supportive and have even committed to helping fund the new course.
Sievers said he and Sanders hope to begin work on the course this spring.
If you were interested in donating to the camp Arthur disc golf course, you can contact Sievers by clicking here.