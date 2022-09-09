New digital passport encourages Hoosier experiences while earning prizes for College students

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - Hoosier college Students can now explore the state and earn prizes with the College Life IN Indiana Passport.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) have launched the College Life IN Indiana Passport. The digital passport is a guide to over 150 destinations and excursions across the state to get students exploring all that Indiana has to offer while they're here for college.
“There is so much to explore in Indiana as a young adult,” Crouch said. “From sports and live entertainment to museums and unique parks, college students have a bounty of opportunities available to them and their friends when they venture off their campuses.”
Sign up online for the passport and receive custom prizes for visiting multiple destinations across the state. Indiana college students simply need to sign up for the passport to receive a pair of sunglasses. Students who make 10 visits to any of the passport locations will receive a t-shirt, and after 25 visits, participants will receive a water bottle. Check in to 50 or more properties on the passport to earn a backpack cooler. You can also qualify for a grand prize giveaway and specific drawings throughout the year.
Students need to check-in from a smartphone at one of the designated passport locations. Participants earn more by visiting more locations.
For more information scan the QR code, go to VisitIndiana.com/CollegeLife or follow Visit Indiana on social media at @VisitIndiana on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.