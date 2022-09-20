New developments in Monroe County abortion lawsuit - here's the latest

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There are currently two ongoing lawsuits in response to the Indiana abortion ban that went into effect last Thursday -- One in Marion County and one in Monroe County.
On Monday, a judge heard arguments on a request from abortion clinic operators to halt the recent Indiana abortion ban.
Ken Falk is the legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana.
He's representing the abortion clinics that are suing -- Planned Parenthood is one of them.
Falk argued that there is a right to privacy in the Indiana Constitution - particularly Article One Section One, which he says protects a woman's right to make basic reproductive choices.
"Of course, we advance that there is such a right, and obviously this statute violates it. We hope that the law SB-1 is struck down. It is unconstitutional," ACLU of Indiana Legal Director Ken Falk said.
The state argues that there is no such right.
Attorney General Todd Rokita, said in a statement, "Planned Parenthood and other pro-abortion groups are making the ridiculous claim that Indiana's laws protecting unborn children and women's health violate the Indiana Constitution. Indiana has prohibited or heavily regulated abortion by statute since 1835 - before, during, and after the time when the 1851 Indiana constitution was drafted, debated, and ratified," Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said.
Kelsey Hanlon is the special judge on the case.
She is now reviewing documents submitted by both sides and says she will move fast to make a decision.
The second lawsuit is out of Marion County. In this lawsuit, the ACLU alleges the ban violates the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. There's a preliminary hearing set for October 14th in that lawsuit.