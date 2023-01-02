 Skip to main content
New development released in 1981 Sullivan County murder instigation

Sarah "Jeanette" Benson

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's new information on a Sullivan County cold case dating back to 1981.

The case involves the murder of Sarah "Jeanette" Benson of Farmersburg. She was 51 when she was killed.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, on January 2, 1981, Benson returned home from a Terre Haute shopping trip.

Sarah "Jeanette" Benson murder investigation

That's when police said she found someone inside her Farmersburg home.

Neighbors told police they saw a sedan, possibly a Plymouth Valiant, in her driveway right before she got home.

One witness said the car could have been "robin egg blue," another said "shiny blue," and a third witness described it as "clean" bluish-green.

A neighbor told police they saw a tall, thin white man wearing a "down vest" knocking on Benson's door. Police think this man is the suspected killer.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says the case has a new development.

They've released a photo of the shoes similar to the style the suspected killer had on.

If you have information on this murder, you are asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 812-268-4308 or the Indiana State Police at 765-653-4114.

