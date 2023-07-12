 Skip to main content
New details released in Crawford County murder investigation

  • Updated
Lance Newcomb
By Chris Essex

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - We're following new details that involve a Crawford County man accused of murder.

Lance Newcomb appeared in court Wednesday. He's facing charges for allegedly killing Ryan Waggoner.

The criminal complaint against Newcomb accuses him of shooting Waggoner in the head on June 2.

Robinson man arrested on murder charges after human remains found in Crawford County home
Three people from Robinson charged in connection to Illinois murder investigation

Newcomb's address was listed in that complaint.

It matches the address in Robinson where News 10 saw police last month.

State police have not confirmed whether that search was related to the murder investigation.

