New details on Richland County Elementary School teacher charged with Aggravated Battery

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - News 10 is learning new details in a case involving a Richland County Elementary School Teacher charged with three counts of aggravated battery.
30 year old Kyle Shipman was charged with three county of Aggravated Battery in August.
Shipman already pleaded not guilty to Count 1 and Count 2 during his initial hearing on September 12.
A preliminary hearing for Count 3 took place on Thursday because of a technical defect by the state on a Grand Jury Indictment.
During the preliminary hearing, Shipman pleaded not guilty to Count 3.
Olney Police Detective Tony Roche took the stand during the hearing.
Roche said a Resource Officer with Richland County Elementary School contacted the department after a student victim informed their parent of an incident in April 2022.
During the investigation, three male victims all shared "consistent statements" on how Shipman would touch them inappropriately.
The victims told Roche that there were multiple incidents that happened in the classroom in front of other students.
Roche said during the hearing that one of the victims was "emotional" when talking about the incident.
Charges were not formally filed against Shipman until August, almost 4 months after the first victim came forward.
Shipman, while still listed on Richland County Elementary School's website at a 5th grade teacher, remains on administrative leave.
Shipman's attorney, Andrew Koester, declined to comment on this case when asked.
A pretrial conference has been scheduled for Thursday, December 2022.