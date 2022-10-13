New details on Richland County Elementary School teacher charged with Aggravated Battery

 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY FOR
CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA...

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Red
Flag Warning for critical fire weather conditions, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no
longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...all of central Indiana.

* TIMING... Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the 60s to around 70.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - News 10 is learning new details in a case involving a Richland County Elementary School Teacher charged with three counts of aggravated battery. 

KYLE SHIPMAN PRELIMINARY HEARING - 5PM

30 year old Kyle Shipman was charged with three county of Aggravated Battery in August. 

Shipman already pleaded not guilty to Count 1 and Count 2 during his initial hearing on September 12. 

A preliminary hearing for Count 3 took place on Thursday because of a technical defect by the state on a Grand Jury Indictment. 

During the preliminary hearing, Shipman pleaded not guilty to Count 3. 

Olney Police Detective Tony Roche took the stand during the hearing. 

Roche said a Resource Officer with Richland County Elementary School contacted the department after a student victim informed their parent of an incident in April 2022.

During the investigation, three male victims all shared "consistent statements" on how Shipman would touch them inappropriately.

The victims told Roche that there were multiple incidents that happened in the classroom in front of other students. 

Roche said during the hearing that one of the victims was "emotional" when talking about the incident. 

Charges were not formally filed against Shipman until August, almost 4 months after the first victim came forward. 

Shipman, while still listed on Richland County Elementary School's website at a 5th grade teacher, remains on administrative leave.

Shipman's attorney, Andrew Koester, declined to comment on this case when asked. 

A pretrial conference has been scheduled for Thursday, December 2022.  