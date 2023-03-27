New details on former Richland Co. teacher, Kyle Shipman's, child pornography charge

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring near Seymour on
the East Fork White River, is starting to develop on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations
as of Monday afternoon. On the Wabash, approaching Covington, on the
White, approaching Elliston, and along the East Fork White, between
Seymour and Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Monday /10:30 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was
20.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Monday /10:30 AM EDT Monday/ was 20.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.3
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

New details on former Richland Co. teacher, Kyle Shipman's, child pornography charge

  • Updated
  • 0

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - News 10 is learning details following Kyle Shipman’s preliminary hearing on Monday afternoon.

Shipman was arrested in December on a child pornography charge.

During the hearing, Richland County Sheriff’s Office Captain Robert Sakowicz testified.

Sakowicz said the investigation started in September 2022 after a tip was emailed to the Sheriff's Office.

According to Sakowicz, Shipman allegedly had a 15-second video of a nude female in the shower.

Shipman allegedly forwarded that video to another person on Snapchat in July 2022.

Sakowicz said the female in the video appears to be under 18. The video was viewed by a medical professional at the Carle Clinic, who agreed with Sakowicz opinion. That professional believed it was highly possible the female in the video could be under the age of 15.

Sakowicz said the investigation is still ongoing and the female has not been identified.

On March 16, a protective order was filed by Shipman’s attorney, ordering law enforcement to use precautions when accessing any communications between Shipman, his attorney, and his wife.

A motion was filed in December by the state's attorney, ordering passwords to the electronic devices be handed over.

The motion was taken under advisement in January.

Shipman has pleaded not guilty to the child pornography charge. He is due back in court on April 27.

