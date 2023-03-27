New details on former Richland Co. teacher, Kyle Shipman's, child pornography charge

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - News 10 is learning details following Kyle Shipman’s preliminary hearing on Monday afternoon.

Shipman was arrested in December on a child pornography charge.

During the hearing, Richland County Sheriff’s Office Captain Robert Sakowicz testified.

Sakowicz said the investigation started in September 2022 after a tip was emailed to the Sheriff's Office.

According to Sakowicz, Shipman allegedly had a 15-second video of a nude female in the shower.

Shipman allegedly forwarded that video to another person on Snapchat in July 2022.

Sakowicz said the female in the video appears to be under 18. The video was viewed by a medical professional at the Carle Clinic, who agreed with Sakowicz opinion. That professional believed it was highly possible the female in the video could be under the age of 15.

Sakowicz said the investigation is still ongoing and the female has not been identified.

On March 16, a protective order was filed by Shipman’s attorney, ordering law enforcement to use precautions when accessing any communications between Shipman, his attorney, and his wife.

A motion was filed in December by the state's attorney, ordering passwords to the electronic devices be handed over.

The motion was taken under advisement in January.

Shipman has pleaded not guilty to the child pornography charge. He is due back in court on April 27.