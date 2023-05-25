New details in fatal southern Knox County accident

MONROE CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has learned new information about an accident that claimed the life of a Vincennes man.
The accident happened on Friday, May 12 on Monroe School Road south of Monroe City.
According to Indiana State Police, the vehicle driven by 20-year-old Keeton Walker was traveling south on Monroe School Road at a high rate of speed near Stafford Road.
The vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment and ended up in a field.
Walker's passenger, 20-year-old Dalton Kirby of Vincennes, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The Indiana State Police told News 10 on Thursday that the condition of the driver is unknown at this time.
Toxicology results are currently pending.