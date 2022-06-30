New day center opens for people struggling with homelessness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a new resource available for people struggling with homelessness in Vigo County.
Reach Services opened its new Pathways Day Center on Thursday.
The facility will serve as a refuge during the day and will offer mailboxes, a laundry area and computers.
Visitors can also take classes to learn how to manage their finances better and get back on their feet.
The Pathways Facility is located at 504 South 15th Street in Terre Haute.
Leaders say it will also serve as a warming and cooling center during extreme weather conditions.
You can learn more about the center by calling 812-232-6305.