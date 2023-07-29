New data shows drivers should avoid filling up on gas near state lines

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - GasBuddy says you should avoid filling your gas tank near states lines, which is easier said than done here in the Wabash Valley.
The fuel-saving platform came out with a list of the top 10 bordering states with the largest difference in gas prices.
Illinois made the list four times, sharing state lines with Kentucky, Missouri, Iowa and Indiana.
Drivers traveling between the Hoosier state and the Land of Lincoln may notice a $0.48 difference in gas prices. GasBuddy suggests planning ahead so you fuel up in the cheaper state and save some money.