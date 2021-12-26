New COVID-19 contact tracing efforts start in Illinois this week

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WTHI) - In Illinois, COVID-19 cases have tripled within the last month.
Now the Illinois Department of Health is taking new steps in slowing the spread with enhanced contact tracing efforts.
The new model will take a centralized approach to contact all positive COVID-19 cases.
The state Surge Center will now send an automated text message to all positive cases to make initial contact and then follow up as needed. Health officials say the center will prioritize residents who are 65 and older and the unvaccinated.
With the new increase in cases, health experts say this is key to helping slow the spread of the virus.
This will all begin Tuesday, December 28.