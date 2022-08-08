 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south and west central Indiana, including the
following counties, Lawrence, Monroe, Daviess, Greene, Knox,
Martin, Sullivan, Clay, Owen and Vigo.

* WHEN...From 8 PM EDT this evening through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Extensive street flooding is also possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A slow moving front will progress through central Indiana
this evening. As the front nears south central Indiana, storm
motion is likely to decrease leading to an increase chance of
prolonged rainfall, and therefor flash flooding in this
region. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected
tonight with a few isolated locations possibly receiving
greater than 3 inches.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

New covered bus stop coming to 12 Points in Terre Haute

  • 0
12 Points

WTHI File Photo 

 By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new bus stop shelter is coming to 12 Points in Terre Haute.

The Terre Haute Board of Public Works met Monday morning to approve the project to shelter those who wait at the bus stop.

Old National Bank, in partnership with 12 Points Revitalization, is helping by giving a used covered bus stop from ISU surplus.

The bus shelter will be located at the corner of 13th and Maple Streets. Currently, there is only a bench and trash can at the location.

Tiffany Baker, economic developer chair for 12 Points Revitalization, expressed her feelings about the project and the community.

"We are super, super, excited for the continued support from the city. we are just so thankful for the community continuing to support this neighborhood," Baker said.

The area is currently under sidewalk construction and could have the bus stop shelter complete by the end of this month.

Recommended for you