New covered bus stop coming to 12 Points in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new bus stop shelter is coming to 12 Points in Terre Haute.
The Terre Haute Board of Public Works met Monday morning to approve the project to shelter those who wait at the bus stop.
Old National Bank, in partnership with 12 Points Revitalization, is helping by giving a used covered bus stop from ISU surplus.
The bus shelter will be located at the corner of 13th and Maple Streets. Currently, there is only a bench and trash can at the location.
Tiffany Baker, economic developer chair for 12 Points Revitalization, expressed her feelings about the project and the community.
"We are super, super, excited for the continued support from the city. we are just so thankful for the community continuing to support this neighborhood," Baker said.
The area is currently under sidewalk construction and could have the bus stop shelter complete by the end of this month.