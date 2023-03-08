New county flood zones could be impacting your property value, here's what we know so far

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - New county flood zones could be impacting your property value.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources released updated flood plain maps last month. Now, a portion of northern Vigo County is listed in a flood zone.
Home owners are confused because there are no major bodies of water nearby, and the area was not impacted by the Vigo flood of 2008.
Recently, Joe Hakman went to the Vigo County Area Planning Department to file for a permit to add on to his family home, but he got some shocking information.
"That was all news to me because we had never had any issues with flooding before," home owner Joe Hakman said.
He had been denied.
The board told him his northern Vigo County home was now located in a flood zone. Hakman then contacted the state for a permit, but there was criteria they said he had to meet, and it was not cheap.
"If I did go with the room addition, I would have to bring the house up to code which was kind of odd. I would have to raise the house 2.5 feet, fill in the existing basement. Then I could add on," Hakman said.
Hakman's biggest concern is that this zoning will bring down the property value of everyone in the area. So, he contacted local officials like Vigo County Area Plan Executive Director, Jared Bayler.
Bayler also had no idea what drew attention to this particular area. However, he realizes current home owners will feel the effects.
"If it is a home that was built before the area was mapped, they may only be able to do a unsubstantial remodel. They will only be able to remodel the home up to 50% of the assessed value of that home," Vigo County Area Plan Executive Director Jared Bayler said.
Vigo County Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard says the county is currently working with the state. They hope to put a bill through legislature to retract the current mapping.
He says if they don't, more permits will be denied, and development will slow in the northern part of town.
"We've turned down five permits so far. One for a homeowner that wanted to do some remodeling, and one for a developer who wants to put in four houses. As you know, we need all the housing we can get here," Vigo County Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard said.
Clinkenbeard says they are working hard with the state to get this fixed.
If things don't get resolved, Bayler says the area plan office will contact anybody impacted by mail. From there, they'll host a public forum to inform homeowners how this zoning will impact their property values.