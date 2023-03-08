New county flood zones could be impacting your property value, here's what we know so far

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

East Fork White River, White River

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the White, East Fork White, and
Wabash Rivers across central and southern Indiana due to 1.5 to 3
inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the lower White River from Elliston to
Hazleton, with the crest near Edwardsport.

Flooding along the East Fork White River extends from Rivervale to
Williams, with the crest near Rivervale

Flooding along the Wabash River extends from Lafayette to Mount
Carmel and beyond, with the crest near Terre Haute.

Flooding along the lower reaches of the White and Wabash rivers is
expected to persist well into next week with additional rain
expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Low areas of River Park at Clinton flood.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday morning and continue falling to 11.4 feet Thursday,
March 16.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

East Fork White River, White River

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the White, East Fork White, and
Wabash Rivers across central and southern Indiana due to 1.5 to 3
inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the lower White River from Elliston to
Hazleton, with the crest near Edwardsport.

Flooding along the East Fork White River extends from Rivervale to
Williams, with the crest near Rivervale

Flooding along the Wabash River extends from Lafayette to Mount
Carmel and beyond, with the crest near Terre Haute.

Flooding along the lower reaches of the White and Wabash rivers is
expected to persist well into next week with additional rain
expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 22.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 AM EST Wednesday was 23.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 10.4 feet Saturday,
March 18.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

East Fork White River, White River

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the White, East Fork White, and
Wabash Rivers across central and southern Indiana due to 1.5 to 3
inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the lower White River from Elliston to
Hazleton, with the crest near Edwardsport.

Flooding along the East Fork White River extends from Rivervale to
Williams, with the crest near Rivervale

Flooding along the Wabash River extends from Lafayette to Mount
Carmel and beyond, with the crest near Terre Haute.

Flooding along the lower reaches of the White and Wabash rivers is
expected to persist well into next week with additional rain
expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Access to North Lake and Izaak Walton
Areas nearly impossible by land vehicles.  South Lake Area and 10
homes near Fort Harrison Country Club begin to flood.  Water is at
critical stage for a few agricultural levees.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Wednesday /9:30 AM EST Wednesday/ the stage
was 22.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CST Wednesday /9:30 AM EST Wednesday/ was
22.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 11.7 feet
Saturday, March 18.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

New county flood zones could be impacting your property value, here's what we know so far

  • Updated
  • 0

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - New county flood zones could be impacting your property value.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources released updated flood plain maps last month. Now, a portion of northern Vigo County is listed in a flood zone.

Redrawn flood zone in northern Vigo County

Home owners are confused because there are no major bodies of water nearby, and the area was not impacted by the Vigo flood of 2008.

Recently, Joe Hakman went to the Vigo County Area Planning Department to file for a permit to add on to his family home, but he got some shocking information.

"That was all news to me because we had never had any issues with flooding before," home owner Joe Hakman said.

He had been denied.

The board told him his northern Vigo County home was now located in a flood zone. Hakman then contacted the state for a permit, but there was criteria they said he had to meet, and it was not cheap.

"If I did go with the room addition, I would have to bring the house up to code which was kind of odd. I would have to raise the house 2.5 feet, fill in the existing basement. Then I could add on," Hakman said.

Hakman's biggest concern is that this zoning will bring down the property value of everyone in the area. So, he contacted local officials like Vigo County Area Plan Executive Director, Jared Bayler.

Bayler also had no idea what drew attention to this particular area. However, he realizes current home owners will feel the effects.

"If it is a home that was built before the area was mapped, they may only be able to do a unsubstantial remodel. They will only be able to remodel the home up to 50% of the assessed value of that home," Vigo County Area Plan Executive Director Jared Bayler said.

Vigo County Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard says the county is currently working with the state. They hope to put a bill through legislature to retract the current mapping.

He says if they don't, more permits will be denied, and development will slow in the northern part of town.

"We've turned down five permits so far. One for a homeowner that wanted to do some remodeling, and one for a developer who wants to put in four houses. As you know, we need all the housing we can get here," Vigo County Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard said.

Clinkenbeard says they are working hard with the state to get this fixed.

If things don't get resolved, Bayler says the area plan office will contact anybody impacted by mail. From there, they'll host a public forum to inform homeowners how this zoning will impact their property values.

Recommended for you