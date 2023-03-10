New color scheme unveiled for Air Force One that discards Trump's design

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Montezuma through Mount Carmel.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana.

Flooding is expected to end early this weekend on the East Fork
White, but persist on the lower White into early next week and lower
Wabash through the middle of next week. Additional precipitation
over the weekend is not expected to be enough to impact river levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling and remain below
flood stage.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 20.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Friday was 21.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Monday afternoon and continue falling and remain below flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Pottsville Street just northwest of Terre
Haute is flooded.  Lowland flooding in progress with several river
roads flooded in Clark County Illinois.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Friday /10:30 AM EST Friday/ the stage was
21.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Friday /10:30 AM EST Friday/ was 22.3
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning and continue falling and remain below flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

New color scheme unveiled for Air Force One that discards Trump's design

  • 0

The US Air Force unveiled a new color scheme for the new Air Force One jets under construction on Friday, doing away with the darker red, white, and blue chosen by former President Donald Trump and opting for a modernized version of the classic design of the president's aircraft.

The color scheme also scraps the design Trump wanted for Air Force One, which featured a deep red stripe down the middle of the aircraft and a dark blue underbelly. It was confirmed that Trump's preferred color scheme had been rejected last year because it would require additional engineering, increasing the time it would take to build and the cost of the aircraft, which has already suffered numerous delays. The dark blue paint threatened to overheat sophisticated electronic components on board and would have required additional Federal Aviation Administration qualification testing, the Air Force said.

Instead, the "Next Air Force One," as it's known, will feature largely the same colors as the aircraft it is replacing, with one subtle exception. Renderings provided first to CNN show the shade of blue around the nose and engines of the aircraft will be a darker color than the current robin's egg blue. The overall scheme stays true to the design Air Force One has sported since President John F. Kennedy was in the White House 60 years ago.

According to the Air Force, President Joe Biden had to select the new livery so that Boeing could conduct engineering, certification preparation, and more for the VC-25B aircraft, which is a modified 747-8i. These steps will occur as Boeing is also modifying and testing the fleet of two aircraft currently under construction.

The first VC-25B is scheduled to be delivered in 2027, while the second will come one year later. The newly selected paint scheme and implementation will not add to the cost of the program, the Air Force said.

Boeing struck the deal to make the two new planes in 2018 with then-President Trump. At the time, Trump asked for the planes to be ready by 2021, but the project has faced a series of delays.

Trump heralded his decision to go with a patriotic color scheme when he announced the deal in 2018.

"Air Force One is going to be incredible," Trump told CBS at the time. "It's going to be the top of the line, the top in the world. And it's going to be red, white and blue, which I think is appropriate."

A number of factors, including the Covid-19 pandemic, manpower shortages and design timelines contributed to the delays that piled up on the project.

After running into a host of issues while building the planes, the deal proved to be a regrettable one for the airline builder, with Boeing CEO David Calhoun saying last year that the $3.9 billion contract that Boeing signed to build the planes was a mistake for the company, given the losses it incurred. He said the 2018 deal with the Air Force included "a very unique set of risks that Boeing probably shouldn't have taken." The former president, with his deal-making persona, took an unusually hands-on approach to the Air Force One deal. He personally met with Boeing big-wigs at the White House to seal the deal.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

