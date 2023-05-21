New college students can get a head start on the upcoming fall semester at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.(WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College is preparing to host registration events on campus for incoming students.
First-year or transfer students will be able to meet with advisors, faculty and staff to learn more about electives, courses and even set their schedules for the fall. Students will also be able to finalize housing, student ID's and parking permits.
The event is happening on June 13 and 14 from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. on both days. It will be held at the Jeanne Knoerle Sports and Recreation Center.
There will be another registration event on July 25. To register for events, click here.